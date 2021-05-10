Bonnie J. Perkins, 72, of Burlington, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Aurora Memorial Medical Center in Burlington, surrounded by loved ones.

Bonnie was born May 26, 1948 in Burlington, to Albert and Janet (Hansen) Miller. She was united in marriage to Gordon J. Perkins on July 23, 1966 in Lake Geneva. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Bonnie was a member of Como Community Church. She loved her bible study and church family dearly. She was thoughtful and caring, always the first person to remember a birthday or a special occasion, or to make a meal for someone in need. She enjoyed stamping in her free time. Her family meant the whole world to her and she will be deeply missed.

Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Laura (Brian) Taylor of Burlington and Krista (Rich) Dudones of Lake Geneva; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Bonton, Kyle Bonton and Joshua Dudones; step-grandchildren Sarah and Keira Taylor; brother, Duane (Debbie) Miller of Fort Atkinson, and sister-in-law, Cheryl (Howard) Kincaid of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Gordy, her parents and daughter, Kimberely Perkins.

Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Rd in Lake Geneva, with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Inurnment was at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Como Community Church.

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory is serving the family.