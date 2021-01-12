Carol (nee Langer) Obodzinski, 67, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021 with her girls by her side after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born in Dallas, Texas on Aug. 3, 1952.

Carol was married to James Obodinski on July 12, 1997. She loved to dance and play horseshoes. She worked for AT&T until retirement in 2000. She returned to working at nVent until September 2019.

Carol is survived by daughters, Corina (Paul) Vrkljan and Cari (Matt) Venzke; grandchildren, Hannah, Madeline and Jonah; sisters, Louise (Milt), Arnel and Marie (Sam); brother, Jerome (Amy). She was preceded in death by her husband James Obodzinski, mother-in-law Vivian Obodzinski, niece Lisa Martin and her mother Shirley Ruppel.

Carol would like any donations to be made to the Salvation Army.

Carol wished to be cremated. No public service will be held.

Dare’s Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.daresfuneralhome.com.