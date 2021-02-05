Catherine A. “Cathy” Wagner, 48, of Rochester, passed away Feb. 2, 2021.

Cathy was born in Burlington on June 10, 1972 to William L. and Maryann (nee Papineau) Henningfeld. She spent her early life on the farm, tending to farm chores, milking cows, and driving tractors; a life she loved so much, sharing with her mom and dad and sisters and brother. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School in Burlington and was a 1990 graduate of Burlington High School.

After graduation Cathy joined the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company where she worked her way through the ranks of Firefighter and EMT. She was a dedicated servant to the team, and never let grass grow under her feet. She started her schooling at Gateway Tech obtaining her EMT and Firefighter license, later working online to obtain her Associates, Bachelors, and Masters Degrees in nursing. She also obtained an Associates and Bachelors Degree online in Police Science. She worked for many years as a registered nurse in hospital emergency rooms in Elkhorn and Burlington as caring for people was her passion. She also had a degree in medical coding and transcriptions. Cathy had a combined 31 years of service between the City of Burlington Fire Department and Rochester Volunteer Fire Company. In her spare time, she would crotchet blankets for nursing friends and their children. She will be missed by her family and her many friends.

Cathy is survived by her parents Bill and Maryann Henningfeld; children Shelby and Caleb Wagner; siblings, Barb (Tom) Howard, Judy Schweitzer, Mark (Katie) Henningfeld, Karen (Rick) Johnson, and Cyndi (Mark) Nesson; nieces, Cheyenne, Kellyn, Mallory, Aubree, and Savana; her significant other Jack Biermann; many other relatives and countless friends.

Cathy was preceded in death by her godson Lane Schweitzer.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street in Waterford with services beginning at 2 p.m. Firefighter honors in the church parking lot will follow with a procession passing by the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company. Luncheon will follow at Cotton Exchange in Waterford.

In lieu of flowers family suggests memorials to Spina Bifida Wisconsin. Online donations can be made at www.sbwis.org.

Cathy’s family wishes to thank the Racine County Sheriff’s Department, the Rochester Rescue and Fire Department and the supporting departments of the area for their compassion and concern during this most difficult time. The family is thankful for all your support.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.