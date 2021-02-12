Catherine E. Birkett, 95, of Rochester, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 on the farm.

Catherine was born in Muskego to William and Louise (nee Erbe) Peters. She grew up and worked on the family farm in Muskego. She graduated Valedictorian of her class of 1944 from Waterford Union High School. On October 12, 1957 Catherine married James Rowntree Birkett at Rochester Congregational Church and has resided on the farm on Rowntree Road for the past 63 years. She and her husband Jim farmed for many years before his passing on Jan. 17, 1976.

For 37 years Catherine was a typesetter and proofreader for the Chapmans at Waterford Post and later Waterford Bulletin, working for four different owners. She was a very involved member of the Rochester Congregational Church, serving in a variety of positions and singing in the choir. Later she became a member of Caldwell Methodist Church. She served on the board of Love Inc. in Burlington and Southeast Mutual Insurance Company. She will always be remembered for her delicious homemade rye bread. She was a prolific correspondent to family and friends. She loved her job, and she loved the farm, and being with her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Catherine is survived by her children, Lennie Birkett, Mary (David) Bohn, and Christopher James Birkett; grandchildren, Aric J. Bohn and Catherine L. Bohn; sisters-in-law, Ruth Peters, Jean Birkett, and Betty Birkett; life-long friend of over 90 years, Lois Rolfson; along with other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, an infant daughter, and brother Orville Peters.

Catherine’s family wishes to thank all the neighbors and friends for their support, especially caregivers Tim and Wendy.

In lieu of flowers, donations to either Love Inc. in Burlington or Caldwell Methodist Church Food Pantry in Catherine’s memory would be appreciated.

Private family services will be held later.

