Charles Ahler, 86, of Kiva, Mich., passed quietly early Thursday morning, April 22, 2021 at Mission Point of Ishpeming Mich.

Charles was born on June 26 of 1934 to Bernard and Helen (Wolf) Ahler in Burlington. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic Schools in Burlington before enlisting in the US Navy in 1953. He served as an Electrician’s Mate aboard submarines and was discharged in 1962.

Charles married Shirley Hankins of Charleston, S.C. in March of 1963 and returned to Burlington less than a year later. He worked for his brother at Arnold and Bob’s Appliances for a number of years before joining the IBEW Local 494 and working for Magaw Electric in New Berlin. He retired from Magaw in 1993. He lost his first wife to chronic kidney failure in 1978.

Charles married Mary (LaChance) in 1982 and, after retirement, the two moved to Kiva, Mich. They opened the Schoolhouse Antique Store, which remained in business until 2005.

Charles and Mary enjoyed traveling and spent several winters in Florida, gathering antiques as they went.

Charles was a union man and a proud veteran and was active in the VFW and the American Legion. He enjoyed rummage sales, antiquing, fishing and trapshooting. He was active in his church and he and Mary were very devout.

Charles is survived by his sister, Monica (Harry) Miller of Milwaukee; his sons, Gregory of Ironwood, Mich. and Stephen of Cashton; his stepsons, Stephan Powers of Albertville, Ala. and Thomas (Linda) Powers, of Racine; his stepdaughters, Carla (Gary) Selph, of Waukegan, Ill., and Corinne (Rick) Adams of Albertville, Ala.; as well as 18 grandchildren, many, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Charles in preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Gerrard; and sisters, Bernadine (Theodore) Nelson and Theresa (Everett) Rossmiller; as well as his wife Shirley and his wife Mary, whom he lost in January of 2021.

No public services will be held at this time. Charlie’s obituary and online guestbook may be found at bowermanfuneralhome.net.