Charles (Chuck) Henry Heiligenthal, 60, of Greeneville, Tenn., passed away suddenly on Dec. 29, 2020.

Chuck was born in Burlington on Oct. 12, 1960, to Stan and Jean Heiligenthal. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School and continued to receive a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from UW-Platteville.

Chuck married Sue (Linneman) Heiligenthal on April 14, 1984, and they grew in love and friendship for 36 years. He worked for Snap-On Tools for 24 years before pursuing his dream of owning a business. He opened Oasis Coffee House in Johnson City, Tenn. in 2006, which operated until 2012. In 2013, Chuck moved to Greenville, Tenn., where he worked in a small, veteran-owned business as facilities manager.

Chuck is survived by his mother, Jean Heiligenthal; his wife Sue; daughters Nikki (Heiligenthal) Cocilova and Lauren (Heiligenthal) Demuth; grandchildren, Elli, Costa and Levi; siblings Bruce Heiligenthal, Pat (Paul) Weidert; Kim Olsen; Julie (Joe) Kmiec; and David (Debbie) Heiligenthal. He was preceded in death by his father Stan Heiligenthal, sister-in-law Helen Heiligenthal, brother-in-law Russ Olsen and father-in-law Ted Linneman.

A memorial web page is forthcoming at mykeeper.com/profile/CharlesHeiligenthal.

Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the family.