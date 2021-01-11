Clarence B. “Shine” Wiemer, 93, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Arbor View.

Shine was born in Burlington on May 19, 1927, to Bernard “Red” and Helene (nee Mattison) Wiemer. His early life was spent in Rochester, where he graduated from Rochester Agriculture School. He served stateside in the U.S. Army for two years. On July 4, 1970 at Cross Lutheran Church in Burlington, he was united in marriage to Nora Melcher. Following marriage, they made Burlington their home. Nora preceded him in death on May 10, 2015.

Shine worked as a dragline operator for Fred Robers Dredging Company and was a proud member of Operating Engineers #139. He participated as a chef for the Wild Game Feed at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church for 47 years. He enjoyed gardening and started many seedlings in his garage. He supplied tomatoes to the restaurants and bars in town and even had his own vegetable route where he sold his vegetables. He was known to be a social butterfly, always engaging with friends and family.

Clarence is survived by his children, Douglas (Dianne) Wiemer and Michael (JoAnn) Wiemer; stepchildren, Larry (Connie) Lossman and Sharyn Lehrke; grandchildren, Kyle Wiemer, Troy Wiemer, Tim Dubinsky, Louise (Michael) Paul, Thomas Lossman Jr., Alvin Lossman, John (Shelly) Lossman, Sarah Lossman, Justin (Katya) Lehrke and Michael Lehrke; grandson-in-law, Todd Hoffman; 13 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; siblings, Barbara Epping and John “Jack” Wiemer; brother-in-law, Ray Epping; stepson, Thomas Lossman; granddaughter, Jessica Hoffman and grandsons, Jason and Eric Fitzpatrick.

The family would like to thank Kelly Hawley, who helped care for Clarence in his home over the years, his team at Davita Dialysis in Lake Geneva, the staff at Arbor View for their care and compassion for the past five months in which he called Arbor View his home, Allay Hospice in his final days and his long-time doctor, Dr. Arthur Rein.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity in Clarence’s name.

A private family service will be held before he is laid to rest at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is assisting the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.