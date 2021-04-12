Clyde Floyd Stone, 64, died March 25, 2021 following a brief battle with stage 4 colon cancer. Clyde was born April 14, 1956 in Burlington to Harold and Marjorie (nee Testdorf) Stone. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1974. He worked at Foster Forbes before changing to similar jobs in several states including New York, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

Clyde enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren. He was always quick to crack a joke or tell a funny story.

Clyde was preceded in death by his father Harold, his mother Marjorie, and two brothers, Bruce and Jeff Stone.

Clyde is survived by his wife Tracy Stone of Austin, Pa.; eight sons, Nicholas (Jen) Stone of Delavan, Jacob (Tami) Stone of League City, Texas, Zack Stone of Corning, N.Y., Jeremiah (Donna) Johnson of Sharon, Aaron Johnson of Sumter, S.C.; Nick (Linda) Johnson of Burlington, Bradley (Kayla) Green Colorado Springs, Colo. and Asher (Ashley) Lewis of St. Mary’s, Pa.; daughter Jennifer Stone of Greendale; brother Todd (Leanne) Stone of Villa Rica, Ga.; and sister Dawn (Peter) Wiess of Leander, Texas.

Clyde also had 18 grandchildren that meant the world to him. I’m sure you have heard him brag about them once or twice. He wanted all of his stepchildren to know that life is hard. He did his best to raise all of you up to be strong enough to handle whatever life threw at you. No matter what happened or how far away he was, he loved you all very much.

Services will be a private family affair.

Condolences may be sent to: Nic Stone, 57 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, WI 53115.