Constance A. MacArthur, 74, of West Allis, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in East Troy, surrounded by her loving family.

Connie was born in Burlington on Feb. 18, 1947, to John and Dorothy (nee Felton) Gendrich. Her early life was spent in Waterford, where she graduated from Waterford Union High School. She attended UW Whitewater where she met her former husband and father to Jennifer and John, John Rau. They remained good friends for the rest of her life. On June 21, 1991 in Rochester, she was united in marriage to Lawrence “Lon” MacArthur. Following marriage, they made Burlington their home. Lon preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 2004.

Connie worked as a special education aide for Union Grove High School and was a former member of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church. She was a foodie who enjoyed traveling to visit her siblings and playing cards with her sister Cindy. She liked coloring, flowers, watching birds, and swimming. She especially enjoyed family events and spending quality time with her children and grandchildren who affectionately called her “Grandma Mac”. She was able to spend three wonderful years in Florida, swimming and shopping with her sisters. She was very spiritual and spent her time dancing, listening to music, baking, and cooking.

Connie is survived by her children, Jennifer (Steven) Smith and John (Elizabeth) Rau; grandchildren, Gwenevere Smith, Jonathan Rau and Ellie Rau; siblings, John G. (Barbara) Gendrich, Teri (Barry) Gendrich-Anderson, Cynthia (Steven) Gendrich-DeYoung, Ken (Michele) Gendrich and Diane Gendrich-Flock; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family would like to thank all of the family members that took the time and effort to visit and share their love and prayers with Connie these last few weeks.

Funeral services for Connie will be held on Wednesday, May 12 at 12:30 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Other relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow services at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.