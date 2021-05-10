Corona “Connie” Ione Tschantz, 95, of Reedsburg, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Meadow Ridge in Baraboo.

Connie was born Oct. 24, 1925 in Burlington, to the late Eli and Irene (Richter) Larson. On Nov. 11, 1944, she married Richard M. Tschantz. He preceded her in death Nov.12, 2011.

Connie enjoyed music. She was an accomplished musician on the accordion, piano and organ. Her interests included growing and arranging flowers. She loved waterfalls and hummingbirds.

Connie is survived by her son Richard W. (Susan) Tschantz of Scott Depot, W. Va.; and her grandson Alexander (Carrie) Tschantz and great granddaughter Gretchen Kay Tschantz, all of Chesapeake, Ohio.

In addition to her husband Richard, she was preceded in death by her infant son, John Tschantz in 1945.

Private family services will be held for Connie. Burial will take place in Burlington Cemetery.

Farber Funeral Home of Reedsburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Well-wishers may visit www.farberfuneralhome.com.