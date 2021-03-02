Craig E. Middleton, 73, passed suddenly at home on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Craig was born in Burlington on Aug 24, 1947 to Joseph and Marjorie (nee Wannamaker) Middleton. He married Kathy (nee Stelzner) on May 28, 1978. Craig went to Burlington High School. In 1969, he was drafted into the Marines. In River Falls he studied art and photography, later earning a degree in graphic design at Gateway Technical College.

Craig loved photography and had his own camera business in Burlington. He photographed many family portraits, reunions, high school portraits and landscapes. He also took photos for the Romo Camp every year. He was a lithographer for the Hi-Liter and later on became a courier for QuadGraphics.

Craig loved traveling, his rabbits, and sports. In 1967 he ran two Boston Marathons, in one he placed 157 out of 601, finishing in three hours and five minutes. He also enjoyed concerts with Kathy and The Grand Ol’ Opry. He was very much a people person. He thoroughly enjoyed talking to people. His biggest love was always his family and he always had a special place in his heart for his granddaughter Aubrey.

Craig will be dearly missed by his wonderful wife Kathy; his sons Benjamin and Nickolaus (Lindsey) Middleton; his beloved granddaughter Aubrey; and by Carol (Tom) Bocchi, Scott (Linda) Middleton, Joey Middleton, Judy (Scott) Mueller, Mary (Alan) Buchwald and many nieces and nephews.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents and Christine (Phil) Wassenberg.

A celebration of Craig’s life will take place on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:45 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. Memorial Service.

The family requests memorial donations be designated to the family.

Services have been entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.