Deborah Kay Tobin, 65, of Tichigan Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 10, 2021.

Deb was born in Milwaukee on May 17, 1955, to Anthony and Jean (nee Draskovich) Tobin. She graduated from Waterford High School in 1973 and began her career in sales and marketing at Lake Lawn Lodge in Delavan. She spent her mid 30’s in Florida with her soulmate and fellow horse lover, Don Huff. Deb eventually returned to Tichigan Lake, excelled in her sales career with Universal Maps, rising thru the ranks to regional sales manager. She finished her working career with Schaefer Brush in Waukesha.

Deb was a horse lover and a heck of a pool shooter. She loved the lake life, country music, and good times with her family/cousins!

Deb is survived by her father Anthony; siblings, Sue (Greg) DeMent, Jeff (Carole) Tobin, Anthonette Tobin, and Ken a/k/a Boots Tobin; nieces, Chris (Mark) Moczynski, Amy (Brandon) Price, Melissa (Dylan) Betz and Cory (Katie) Betz; as well as great nieces and nephews, cousins, and special aunt, Rose aka Tootie Lang.

She was preceded in death by her mother Jean, and Don Huff.

A celebration of Deb’s life will be held May 1, 2021 coinciding with Kentucky Derby Day, at Integrity Celebrations Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive in Burlington. An Open House gathering, with food and drinks served, will start at 1 p.m., ending with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. In honor of Deb’s love of the Kentucky Derby feel free to join us in your Derby finery.

