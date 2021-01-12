Debra (Deb) Diane Schaefer-Arneson, 61, of Barneveld, passed away Jan. 5, 2021 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Deb was born Feb. 18, 1959. She was a graduate of Big Foot High School and Marquette University. She resided in Lyons, Northbrook, Ill., and Barneveld. She loved the sport of curling and attended many bonspiels. She loved teatime with Tracy. Her favorite sports teams were the Chicago Cubs and the Green Bay Packers. And she loved her girls, husband and dogs with all her heart.

Deb is survived by her husband Eric Arneson of Barneveld; daughters Erin Schaefer of Chicago and Mary Schaefer of Parker, Colo.; sisters Cyndie (Joe) Clausen of Lake Geneva and Erika (Jim) Miller of Burlington; brothers Scott (Michelle) Schaefer of Thornton, Colo. and Brad “Whitey” Schaefer of Lyons; and her father Donald D. Schaefer of Lyons.

Deb was preceded in death by her mother Audrey Henderson/Schaefer/Wilson and her former husband Peter Schaefer.

Please send condolences to Eric Arneson, 508 Jenniton Ave., Barneveld WI 53507.

Due to COVID, no services will be held. There will be a celebration of life at Shenanigans Sports Bar and Grill, 103 Hwy ID, Barneveld WI 53507 on Saturday April 3, 2021 starting at 1 p.m. Special thanks to Deb’s best friends Rod and Tracy Muier for hosting this celebration.