Donald A. Roesing, 85, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his home.

Donald was born in Burlington on Oct. 1, 1935 to Arthur and Leona (nee Klemp) Roesing. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from St. Mary’s Grade and High School. On Feb. 8, 1958 at St. Charles Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Annette Van Bolhuis. Following marriage, they continued to reside in Burlington, being a resident of Burlington his entire life.

Donald was owner of Roesing Furniture and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, fishing, boating, skiing and golfing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandsons.

Donald is survived by his wife, Annette; son, Robert (Sue Schilz) Roesing; grandchildren, Christopher (Danielle Egolf) Roesing and Alyssa (John Burnett) Roesing; great-grandchildren, Lachlan and Wolfgang Roesing; and sister-in-laws, Judith (Gordon) Neumann, Cherie Myers and Beverly Heron. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Rosalind and Harold Yonk; brothers-in-law, David, Richard and Donald Van Bolhuis; sister-in-law, Marcia Drury; and son, Richard John Roesing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Central High School.

A private service will take place at St. Mary Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.