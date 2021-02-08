Donald F. Harry, 80, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at his home.

Donald was born in Elkhorn on Feb. 21, 1940, to Roy and Palma (nee Springen) Harry. His early life was spent in Elkhorn, where he graduated from Elkhorn Grade School and High School. On May 3, 1969 at St. Peter’s Church in East Troy, he was united in marriage to Donna Laux. Following marriage, they resided in Burlington. He was a resident of Burlington for 51 years.

Don worked as a machinist for American Motors and Chrysler. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather as family was everything to him. He loved watching the Andy Griffith Show and had to see it every day. He also enjoyed sitting in Gooseberries and talking to everyone he knew.

Don is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Andrea Schmaling and Melissa Stoffel; grandchildren, Grace Schmaling, Luke Schmaling, Jacob Schmaling, Braden Stoffel and Ashlyn Stoffel; and brother, LeRoy (Edna) Harry. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard (Nadine) Harry, and sisters Doris (Eldon) Reed and Marjorie (Gene) Caudill.

The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice, Dr. Randall Schmidt, St. Charles Helping Hands and the many friends for all their prayers and concern.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church or St. Judes Children’s Hospital.

A private funeral service will be held for Donald and he will be laid to rest later in the spring at St. Peter’s Cemetery in East Troy.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.