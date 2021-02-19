Donald J. Peterson, 89, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at his home with his daughter at his side.

Donald was born in Menominee, Mich. on Nov. 19, 1931, to George and Amanda (nee Galineau) Peterson. His early life was spent in Menominee, where he attended Lincoln Grade School and Menominee High School. He played trombone in the high school marching and pep bands, Menominee City Band, American Legion Band and Marinette City Band. While attending high school, he was selected to Boys State at East Lansing, Mich. After high school, he played in the Army Reserve Band and Army Dance Band and Marching Band, where he served two years at Fort McCoy. He also played in a trombone trio known as the Three Slippers, and a trombone quartet.

After high school, Donald was employed by Haywood Wakefield, by the Army Ordinance as an ammunition inspector, later transferring to Burlington Brass Works. He received additional training at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, N.J. For 35 years, he worked two full time jobs at NEL Frequency Controls and Burlington Memorial Hospital. After retirement, he continued to work at Burlington Memorial Hospital until age 80.

On Feb 19, 1954, Donald was united in marriage to the love of his life, Corinne M. Hewson, whom he met during his employment at Burlington Brass Works. She preceded him in death on Dec. 10, 2002.

Donald is survived by his children, Timothy (Leslie) Peterson, Gregory (Kim) Peterson, Scott (Erin) Peterson, Christine (Greg) Hoffman and Victoria (Christine Krumplitsch) Peterson; grandchildren, Amy, Scottie, Megan, Nathan, Tim, Marlaina and Makenna; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, and siblings, Howard Peterson, Doris Johnson and Ellen Laluzurne.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church or St. Charles Helping Hands.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jolanta Twardy and staff, St. Charles Helping Hands, Seasons Hospice and all of Don’s wonderful neighbors for their care and compassion during this time.

A private graveside service took place in St. Charles Cemetery

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.