Donna Page, 61, of Waterford, passed away on Feb. 3, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

Donna was born in Menasha in 1959 to Robert and Evelyn (nee Huelsbeck) Birling. She graduated in 1978 from St. Mary Central High School where she was a standout in cheerleading and poetry. She is best known for her amazing sense of humor and a bit of feistiness. She was a wonderful mother and a devoted wife.

Donna enjoyed going camping with her husband Greg and she loved open air and sunshine. She was an animal lover with plenty of pets over the years and many neighborhood critters who often visited her for treats. She will be greatly missed.

Donna is survived by her husband Greg Page; children Stephanie (Joe) Zahn and Travis (Michelle) Manderfield; stepson Tyler (Lisa) Page; grandchildren, TJ, Dominic, Lorenzo, and Kendalyn; mother Evelyn Birling; siblings, Pat (Bruce) VanVreede, Ken (Patti) Birling, and LuAnn (Tom) Miller and many other family and friends including her cat Mitz and her parrot Gucci. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Birling and stepdaughter Lindsey Page.

An open house celebration of Donna’s life will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 from 1 p.m. until a farewell service at 2:45 p.m. at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Dr. in Burlington. If you were fortunate enough to have known Donna, please feel welcome to join us as we celebrate her life and memory.

Services were entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.