Dorothy Catherine Schumacher, 92, of Rochester, passed away April 24, 2021.

Dorothy was born Dec. 6, 1928 to Harry and Jesse Hegeman. She married Richard Schumacher on April 26, 1947. She worked a variety of jobs but her most memorable were as the Rochester Crossing Guard and Rochester Village Clerk. Her first priority was always her family. She was a devoted mother to all of her nine children.

Dorothy will be dearly missed by her children, Sophie (Brayton Gray) DeLamar, Charles (Judy) Schumacher, Jack (Janet) Schumacher, Mike (Mary Ellen) Schumacher, Pat (Dawn) Schumacher, Barbara (Eric) Stevenson, Ann (Mike) Miller, and Janine (William) Johnson; her sister Ruth Seward; her sister-in-law Katy Hegeman; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Jesse Hegeman; husband Richard; siblings, Glen Hegeman, Betty Pieters, Donna Dorn, and Eileen Byers; brothers-in-law Ralph Pieters, Ed Dorn and Nelson Seward, and her daughter Karen Gunderson.

A celebration of Dorothy’s life will take place on Friday April 30, 2021 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 5:45 p.m. followed by a memorial mass at 6 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Rochester Cemetery.

The family requests memorials are made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Services are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.