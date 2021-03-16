Edward R. Drewitz, 74, entered eternal life on March 12, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Edward was born in Milwaukee on May 2, 1946. He leaves behind his heartbroken wife of 50 years, Diane; his beloved children, Cory (Jeri), Nancy (Craig), and Edward (Jen); his grandchildren, Ashley (Andy), Matt, Noah, Lauren, Tyler, and Logan; great grandchildren, Evelyn, Rudy, and Teddy; other loving relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Emily Drewitz; in-laws William and Ethel Soliwoda; son Ray, and grandson Cody.

Ed was a master carpenter and a proud member of Carpenters Local 161. He loved his trade and was the happiest when he was building and fixing something. He built his family home in Waterford on Jacobs Road where they lived for 48 years. He was happy to always help anyone who needed his talent. His work was always perfection. He proudly served in the US Army in the Vietnam conflict.

The family would like to thank Dr. Parish and the staff at Ascension Hospital in Milwaukee for all their wonderful care during this difficult time.

A funeral service will be held at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Dr. in Burlington on Friday March 19, 2021 at 2:30 p.m., due to other obligations of St. Thomas Church. Visitors may stay after service for an open house visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will take place at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Cemetery, 621 Beck Drive in Waterford on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. Ed will be forever missed!

