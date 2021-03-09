Eugene Joseph Rueter, 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Naples, Fla. on March 4, 2021.

Eugene was born in Burlington on Feb. 15, 1930 to Anthony J. and Ione E (McCormack) Rueter. He grew up in Burlington and attended St. Mary’s High School. His older sister Mary Ellen gave him the nickname “Euie” at a very young age. Close friends and family lovingly referred to him as Euie or Gene. He will always be known as the man who made the people he met feel special.

After graduating in 1948, Gene briefly worked at the Burlington Mills before starting college at St. Norbert’s College in DePere. At this time the “call of the wild” became too strong for him to resist. He had always been an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He left Wisconsin to attend the University of Alaska in Fairbanks. While in Alaska, he worked for the Alaskan Wildlife Commission counting migrating birds.

In 1952 Gene received a job opportunity from his uncle to work at Wagner and Juranek (later called The Country Gentleman), a men’s clothing store. He traded in his waders and camouflage and became the best- dressed gentleman in Burlington. He served on the Burlington Chamber of Commerce for 13 years and was the President. He had a very active role in helping to revitalize downtown Burlington. He was the President of the Burlington Conservation Club and a charter member and commodore of the Browns Lake Yacht Club.

Shortly after returning from Alaska, he met the love of his life, Jacqueline Ann Kelly, daughter of Stanley and Irene Kelly. Jacquie was the one who finally tamed the great outdoorsman and turned him into a family man. They were married on May 30, 1959 at St Mary’s Catholic Church. They were a great team together, raising four children, and also becoming business partners when Jacqueline opened her own women’s department. Unfortunately, Jacquie preceded Eugene in death in 1986.

Eugene married Maxine (Borah) in 1997. They were blessed to find each other after losing their first loves. Gene was devoted to Maxine’s son A.J. and loved taking him to see the trains in Barrington. Gene and Max enjoyed a very happy life together both in Barrington, Ill. and Naples, Fla. They enjoyed many years of traveling and sailing. Maxine was faithfully at Gene’s side throughout his health struggles and loved him deeply.

Eugene’s memory lives on in his wife, Maxine; stepson, A.J. Borah; sister, Mary Ellen (Eugene) O’Keefe; children, Timothy Rueter, Joseph (Helena) Rueter, Jane (Albert) Fiorillo, Kristin (Sam) Gregory; and grandchildren, Gabe and Adela Rueter, Marc, Jacqueline, and Grace Fiorillo, Emmet, Eva and Eileen Gregory. Eugene is preceded in death by his parents and his first love and wife, Jacqueline Ann (Kelly) Rueter.

The family would like to thank all Gene’s extended family and friends who enriched his life over the years. We especially want to thank his incredible caregiver, Lexie, who took care of him as if he was her own father. We also want to extend our gratitude to Bob Dirks who was a devoted friend of our fathers and dedicated to helping our family during these difficult times.

A memorial service will be planned for the summer to celebrate Gene’s life.

