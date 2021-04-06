Gerald D. Weiner, a long-time resident of Waterford, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Angel’s Grace Hospice Center in Oconomowoc, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Gerald (Jerry) was born on Feb. 28, 1934, to Raymond and Emma (nee Sime) Weiner in Columbus. He was raised on the family farm and attended schools in Columbus where he was active in FFA and dramatics and he played baseball, football, and basketball. He was a multiple-year letter-winner in high school.

After high school, Jerry went to the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Dairy Technology. While at UW, he was a member of the UW Boxing club and later had season tickets for many years to UW Badger Football games. Over the years he was even able to attend multiple Rose Bowl Games in support of his Badgers. Jerry worked in the dairy industry his entire career first in dairies in Illinois and later in Whitewater. Later he was a respected project engineer for many years, supplying equipment for dairies and cheese factories.

On July 23, 1955, Jerry married the love of his life Joyce Linley. They were married for over 65 years. Jerry and Joyce had four children, Jeff (Amanda Staubach Borchers) Weiner, Steve (Gina) Weiner, Linda (Michael) Larsen, and Brenda Leigh Weiner. In addition to his wife and children, Jerry is survived by four grandchildren, Alex Weiner, Kayla (Eric) Haas, Riley Weiner, Karly Larsen; two step-grandchildren, Jack and Julia Sarnowski; and great-grandson Rowen Haas.

Jerry is also survived by his brother Phillip (Nancy) Weiner, Monica (Bob) Anderson, and many special relatives and in-laws in the Weiner and Linley families including nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by brothers, Roger (Lucy), Robert (Roxanne), and Henry; as well as sisters Kathleen (Tony) Kujawa and infant sister Mary.

Jerry and Joyce loved to play golf together with family and friends and Jerry, over his years golfing, was able to make three hole-in-ones. He was active in the community as a youth baseball coach and a Boy Scout leader and he was passionate about following his beloved Wisconsin Badgers, Packers, Brewers, and Bucks. He was also active in gardening with Joyce and Jeff. He loved growing his legendary popcorn, raspberries, and a wide variety of vegetables.

The annual Weiner golf outing and Christmas parties were always special occasions where Jerry could exercise his mischievous sense of humor and play sheepshead with brothers and brothers-in-law. Jerry and Joyce also had frequent card parties of sheepshead, euchre, and 500 with numerous friends and family.

In retirement, Jerry and Joyce spent many winters in Texas and later in southwest Florida. They also were able to pursue their passion for travel with golfing vacations and trips to Norway, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Weiner family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Jon Woolever and his staff at Pro-Health in Mukwonago, the staff at Heritage Senior Living Center in Muskego, and Angel’s Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial to Norway Lutheran Church at 6321 Heg Park Rd, Wind Lake, WI 53185 or the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute at UW-Madison.

Gerald was a long-time member of Norway Lutheran in Wind Lake. A celebration of his life is tentatively scheduled at Norway Lutheran Church on Aug. 2, 2021. We encourage you to share your online condolences at www.churchandchapel.com.