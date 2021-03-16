Gerald L. (Jerry) O’Connell, 90, of Waterford, left for his Eternal Reward on Sunday March 14, 2021.

Jerry was born and raised in Bayview area of Milwaukee. He was the son of Emmett and Inez O’Conner and was the brother of Emmett Jr., J Wayne, Richard, and Mary Catherine all who preceded him in death.

Jerry was married in 1960 to Maxine (nee Miron). They were happily married for 61 years, having four sons, Michael, Thomas (deceased), Brian, and Neil (Janna), and grandchildren Brandon (Laura) and Novy. He is also survived by cousin Mary (Jim) Banach, brother-in-law Dan (Rose) Miron and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry graduated from Bayview High School, Marquette University, and Marquette Law School in 1954. He served two years in the US Army before resuming his career as a lawyer for over 50 years. He loved old cars, hunting and fishing, and bird watching.

Per Jerry’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. He will be interred at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Memorials can be directed to St. Thomas Aquinas Preschool, 305 S. First St., Waterford WI 53185.

A heartfelt Thank You to all who helped in any way.