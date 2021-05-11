Glen A. F. Christman, 97, of Yorkville, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Waterford Senior Living Center.

Glen was born Jan. 2, 1924 to Joseph P. and Emma C.K. (nee Eppers) Christman in the township of Dover. His early life was spent on the family farm in Dover. He attended Sunnyside Grade School and graduated from Union Grove Union High School. On April 3, 1948 he was united in marriage to Rita A. Huck at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover. Following their marriage, they lived in Union Grove where they raised their family. In their later years, they enjoyed staying at their winter home in Harlingen, Texas.

Glen was a carpenter. He owned and operated Christman Contractors. He was a member of both St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, the Union Grove Lions Club, and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, fishing and snowmobiling but most of all golfing. Rita preceded him in death on Oct. 10, 2003.

Glen is survived by his children, Anne (Ken Krueger) Christman, Jane (Craig) Walkey, Jim (Dawn) Christman, Ed (Beth) Christman, John (Dawn) Christman, and Ellen Peterson; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Rachel, Jessica, Rebeckah, Michael, Amanda, Daniel, Steven, Matthew, Bethanie, Benjamin, Brian, Jay, Audrey, James A., Matthew, Sarah, Kimberly, Erin, Jenna, Katherine, Scott, Nicholas, and Stephen; 28 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Thomas Goetz; sister-in-law Mildred Huck; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, siblings, Gladys, Lester, Ilene, Marjorie, Vernon, and Luetta; and son-in-law Andrew Peterson.

The family has suggested that memorials in honor of Glen be made to St. Roberts Bellarmine, St, Jude’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Dover. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

All attendants are required to wear face masks/coverings and practice social distancing in order to keep the community safe and healthy.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.