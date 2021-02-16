James “Jim” B. Dietz, 48, passed away peacefully at Froedtert Hospital on Feb. 10, 2021.

Jim was born in Burlington on July 16, 1972 to Richard and Marilyn (Moses) Dietz. He was a graduate of Burlington High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Production Operations Management from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

On Oct. 11, 1997, Jim was united in marriage to Laura L. Velicer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Racine. They shared 23 loving years together and were blessed with two beloved children, Elizabeth and Charlie.

Jim spent his entire career working in the production operations and supply chain management fields finishing his career at Uline in Pleasant Prairie.

Living life to the fullest despite suffering from multiple health conditions was very important to Jim. He received a double lung transplant in 1998 and was always courageous throughout his difficult medical journeys. He heroically faced his many challenges with both bravery and humor. He was known for his dry sense of humor and quick wit. His big smile would light up the room, and his laughter was contagious. Jim loved making people laugh.

Jim was an avid sports fan and supported all the Wisconsin teams, but especially loved baseball. All through his life, starting with his own little league experiences and ending with his years coaching Charlie’s teams, baseball was his joy. When he could no longer coach, he would often be found supporting Charlie’s team from the sidelines however he could and was the official judge of calling balks. His love of stats led to many games of score keeping and his meticulous spreadsheets filled with baseball stats. Most importantly, he was a family man and the greatest pleasure of Jim’s life was watching his children participate in their favorite activities. In addition to sports, he loved trivia, being outdoors, spending time up north, going out on the lake, and simply being with his friends and family.

Left to cherish Jim’s memory is his loving wife, Laura; his children, Elizabeth and Charlie; parents Richard and Marilyn Dietz; siblings Joseph Dietz, Dianne (Ken) Dietz-Artmann and John Dietz; sister in-law, Linda (Bob) Ollerman; brother in-law, Dan (Deb) Velicer; nieces and nephews, Sara Ollerman, Emma Ollerman, Joseph Dietz, Ana Velicer, Jack Velicer and Mara Velicer; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. Richard and Evelyn Dietz, and Walter and Johnnie Moses; his parents in-law, Dan and Diane Velicer; his sister in-law, Suzanne Lynn Fritz; and other special family members including an aunt, uncles and cousins.

A private Memorial Mass honoring Jim’s life will be celebrated at St. Anne Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 400 S. Executive Drive #109, Brookfield, WI 53005 or to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 805 E. Mason St, Milwaukee, WI 53202 would be appreciated by the family.

The family would like to thank Froedtert Hospital for the special care and support that Jim received for many years from both Dr. Ken Presburg and Dr. Julie Biller, as well as many additional exceptional doctors and nurses.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services is serving the family.