James Raymond Denman, 89, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born in Racine to the late Cecil and Eugenia (nee Sharpe) Denman. Along with his parents and his late brothers Bill and Jack, they later moved to Milwaukee. As a teenager, he was professionally trained as a tenor vocalist and sang on local radio. He also won first in state as a tenor.

While in high school, he met the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” (nee Poker) and became engaged. Instead of following his dream to be a profession singer, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy in May of 1951 where he served on the U.S.S. Ticonderoga during the Korean War. After serving his country, he and Betty married, and they began an amazing 65-year journey together. During that time, Jim became the father of his three sons Stephen (Peggy), Chris (Wendy) and Tim (Jill).

Jim was a letter carrier with the U.S. Post Office, servicing the neighborhoods on the south side of Milwaukee for over 26 years. In 1976, he moved his family to Waterford where they became members of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish. He enjoyed singing in the choir, being a Eucharistic minister to the homebound for 12 years, a lector, and usher for 22 years. After retirement, he was able to enjoy playing golf, reading, music, and his favorite activity, going on daytrips with Betty to try a new restaurant.

Jim was overjoyed to become the loving grandfather of Mary Beth (Michael Rossman), Jennifer Gjerseth, Ryan (Keri), Joshua (Jennifer), Daniel (Rachelle), Kimberly (Brett Peterson), Alyson and Andrew. He was also great grandpa to Connor, Piper, Dayne, Savanna, Olivia, Owen, Cole, Keighan, and Kierhan.

Jim’s family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring nurses of the Emergency Department and Med-3 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. With their caring and helping hands, Jim was able to meet his Lord peacefully.

A celebration of Jim’s life will take place on May 14, 2021 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 until 5:45 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. memorial mass.

Services are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.