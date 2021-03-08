James T. “Jim” Dexter, 90, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House following a courageous battle with lymphoma.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20 at Christ’s Family Church in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. For those who are not able to attend, the service will be live streamed and may be viewed by visiting Christ’s Family Church Facebook page just prior to 11 a.m. Private family inurnment will be at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Christ’s Family Church or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Jim was born on July 28, 1930 in Burlington, the youngest son of Charles and Leona (Lueckfeld) Dexter. He graduated from Burlington High School. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse and later at the University of Iowa. He joined the U.S. Army in 1952 and served his country until 1954. On Dec. 22, 1978, he was united in marriage to Karen Pritchard at the Congregational Church in Geneseo, Ill.

Jim dedicated his life’s work to helping children and encouraging their education. He served in administration at Washington School, Fillmore Elementary, and Frank L. Smart Intermediate in Davenport, and at Buffalo Elementary. He was a man of dignity, always willing to share a joke or lend a hand, and he was a friend to many. Most importantly, Jim was a man of God and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Christ’s Family Church, the Arbor Day Foundation, and the University of Iowa Club. Jim was a diehard Cubs and Packers fan.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Karen Dexter of Davenport; son, David (Brenda) Dexter of Davenport; daughter, Laurie Dexter of Davenport; grandchildren, Liz (Justin) Harper, Madden Dexter, and Harper Dexter; great-grandson, Wes Harper; the Fell family, who treated Jim as one of their own; and numerous relatives and friends in Burlington and the Quad City area.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, James and Steven Dexter; and a brother, Robert Dexter.

