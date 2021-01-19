Janice D. Hulbert, 84, of Union Grove, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Wauwatosa after a valiant battle with cancer.

Janice was born in Chicago on Aug. 18, 1936, to Jack and Elsie Murphy. She was big sister to five siblings. Her early life was spent in Chicago near the end of the Great Depression. Despite many obstacles, she took charge of her life, traveling abroad and putting herself through nursing school. She never allowed people or circumstances to stop her from realizing her dreams.

Janice graduated from North Park College with a degree in nursing and worked at many hospitals across the country, most notably, Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago. She proudly served in the United States Air Force as head surgical nurse from 1964 to 1966, and quickly rose to the rank of Captain.

On August 6, 1966, in Chicago, she was united in marriage to John M. Hulbert and they were blessed with three girls and five grandchildren. She lived in Burlington for over twenty years and has been a resident of Union Grove since 2013.

Janice loved to read, swim, walk and be outside. Her appreciation for nature and all of God’s creations was just one of many things she shared with her family. She was a wonderful mom and grandmother. She was known for her never ending patience and a beautiful, Irish singing voice that sweetly sang lullabies to help us sleep. Her deep faith and tenacious personality served her well and she passed her love of learning and love for all people onto her family. She did not allow the “glass ceiling” known by many women to stop her. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to follow their hearts and live their dreams. Her kindness and compassion never wavered and she lived her life helping others, knowing each day was a gift from God. She believed and said, “Life is a sacred journey.”

Janice is survived by her husband, John of Union Grove; children, Karen (Phil) Hulbert, Nara (Tom) Detienne and Serena Hulbert; grandchildren, Natalie, Isabel and Reece Detienne, and Alex and Nicholas Tolentino; sisters, Marie (Arthur) DeSomer, Patricia (Frank) Adamkiewicz and Marcia (Michael) Matthies; many nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jacqueline, and brother, Charles.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Seasons Hospice for their care and compassion during this most difficult time. Their kindness throughout the holiday season was greatly appreciated.

Burial with full Military Honors will take place at a later date at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

