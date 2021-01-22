Jerome A. “Jerry” Wehner, 71, of Spring Prairie, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Clement J. Zablocki Medical Center.

Jerry was born in Rockford, Ill. on Jan. 26, 1949, he to Anton and Lucille Wehner. His early life was spent in East Troy and Burlington, where he graduated from Burlington High School. He served in Vietnam while in the Marine Corps from 1968 until 1971. On August 17, 1997 in Burlington, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Street. Following marriage, they resided in Burlington.

Jerry worked as a glass blower for Ball Foster. He was a member of the VFW in Waterford. He loved Harleys, Jeeps and football.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, Zachary (Melissa) Wehner, Travis (Caroline) Wehner, Sarah (Kelly) Mayer and Amanda (Ivan) Vega; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with one more on the way; sister, Margaret Wessner; and sister-in-laws, Mary Wehner, Millie Wehner and Jean Wehner. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers William Wehner, Anton Wehner Jr. and Charles Wehner; and brother-in-law, Robert Wessner.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Clement J. Zablocki Medical Center for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

Services for Jerry will be private.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.