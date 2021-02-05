Jerry A. Fiehweg, 74, of Waterford, died peacefully at home on Jan. 31, 2021 with loving family at his side.

Jerry was born in Racine on March 22, 1946, to the late Otto H. and Leone (nee Drettwan) Fiehweg. He graduated from Waterford Union High School in 1964.

Jerry was an Apprentice Tool and Die Maker for Belle City in Racine, worked for Walker Manufacturing in Racine and as a Tool and Die Designer at Cornerstone Design.

On May 7, 1966, Jerry married Barbara A. Smith at Norway Lutheran Church on the hill. The couple lived in Racine for a few years and for over 50 years in their beautiful waterfront home in Waterford. In his spare time, Jerry loved to spend time on the water, fishing, skiing, or just relaxing. He was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed a good afternoon car show. In the summer, Barbara and Jerry would venture out for a good rummage sale.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara; three sons, Douglas (Lisa) Fiehweg of Tennessee, Jeffrey (Johanna) Fiehweg of Rochester, and Jarred (Mandy) Fiehweg of Waterford; grandchildren, Zachary (Christian) Fiehweg, Becca (Caleb) Baker, Taylor, Jorgen, Carson, Jemma, Macy, Molly, Avery, Joely, and Jack Fiehweg; great-grandchildren, Violet and Ivy Fiehweg, and Liam and Ava Baker; sister, Diane (Paul) Klepp of Waterford; special friends Leslie and Lynn “Clyde” Luedtke; along with other relatives and many friends.

Private inurnment will take place at Norway Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Barbara wishes to thank her children and grandchildren for their special care of our dear husband, father and grandfather.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.