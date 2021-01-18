John Robert Bedessem, 53, passed away Jan. 14, 2021 at Aurora Oconomowoc Hospital following a bout with esophageal bleeding.

John was born Feb. 6, 1967 to Robert and Barbara (nee Heck) Bedessem in Burlington. He grew up in Burlington, attending St. Mary’s Grade School and Catholic Central High School. After High School John enlisted in the U.S, Army, serving at Fort Belvore, Va. where he studied heating and refrigeration.

“Johnny B” was a friend to many, always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed gardening and did lawn service as “The Boy Next Door”. He loved his fishing, bicycles and especially hunting the illusive Morel Mushroom in the spring.

John is survived by his parents; brothers, Tim and Kelly (nee Mack) Bedessem and Brian and Gina (nee Oliver) Bedessem; aunts and uncles; Don and Jean (nee Bedessem) Cooper and Bill and Mary (nee Bedessem) Mamath, Ralph and Ruth (nee Nienhaus) Heck, Rich and Jean (nee Heck) Koenen, and Ede (nee Remer) Heck; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John C. (Helen) Bedessem and Ray (Gladys) Heck and his uncles Jack Bedessem and Ken Heck.

Due to Covid concerns, a private family service will be held, at a later date.

Memorials in John’s name may be given to Catholic Central High School or the Burlington Lions Club.

Even in death John was willing to help others by donating his organs, so others could live on.

John’s family would like to thank the Oconomowoc Rescue Squad and the doctors and nurses at Aurora Oconomowoc Hospital ICU for their compassionate care and, to John’s longtime friends Scott Bonner and Lee Christianson.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral is serving the family.