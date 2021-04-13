Joretta J. Schuerman, 90, of Burlington, passed away at Elder Care Cottages of Waterford, on April 7, 2021.

Joretta was born Jan. 19, 1931. She grew up in Burlington, attending Burlington High School. She married the love of her life Floyd on July 1, 1950. They shared 65 blessed years together and had four wonderful children. Joretta had many grandchildren, who she loved spending time with and supporting. Jetty, as she like to be called, was an avid reader, played the piano and violin, loved cooking and crocheting and spent countless hours traveling with her husband.

Joretta was survived by her children, Shelle (Don) Henningfeld, Jeff Schuerman, Tom (Michele) Schuerman, and Kevin Schuerman; her adoring grandchildren, Courtney, Christina, Dustin (Jennifer), Jenna, Eric (Kim), Jill, Nick (Amanda), Zach (Kristen), Ally, Karly (Jake), Jared (Jill), Kolin; ten great-grandchildren; and her sisters-in-law Gloria Tenhagen and Betty Remer.

Joretta was preceded in death by her husband Floyd; her parents; and her in-laws Rosemary and Alvin Weis, Bud and Ruth Schuerman, Bert and Pearl Schuerman, Jim Remer and Ray Tenhagen.

Services were held and Joretta was laid to rest on April 13, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made out to the Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Services were entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.