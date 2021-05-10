Joyce Horle, 89, of Burlington, passed peacefully on May 6, 2021, at her residence with her family at her side. She is loved and survived by her husband of 69 years, Reid F. Horle; three daughters, Susan (Terry) Barham, Katherine Galstad, Barbara (Michael) Kessler; seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Joyce was born on May 9, 1931, in Indianapolis, Ind., to Clarence L. and Nancy Ringquist. She graduated from Central High School in LaCrosse in 1949 and from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, in 1955, with a degree in Elementary Education. She was an elementary and preschool teacher for many years.

Joyce was a longtime member of PEO Chapter CD in Bella Vista, Ark., and PEO Chapter AL in LaCrosse.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the compassionate care Joyce received from Oak Park Place Burlington caregivers and staff, and Kindred Hospice caregivers.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

