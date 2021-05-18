Joyce Mardell Humphrey, born on Jan. 20, 1927, passed away at Alden Estates, on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the age of 94.

Joyce was the second of four daughters, born to Earl and Ethel (Brechlein) Geigel. She was raised on a farm outside of Monroe, in an area known as Dutch Hollow. She attended the one-room Dutch Hollow School through eighth grade, and then moved on to graduate from Monroe High School as a member of the class of ’44. From there, she attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, and graduated with teaching degrees in both Home Economics, and Science, as a member of the class of ’48.

Joyce started her teaching career in the Williams Bay School District, where she taught both Home Economics, and Science. It was here where she was introduced to the janitor’s son, Roger Humphrey, in a room that served as both the boiler room and the teacher’s lounge. At an all-school Christmas party, where, unbeknownst to Joyce, that same janitor’s son was playing Santa Claus, she sat on Santa Roger’s lap, and was asked out on a date! Just a few months later, Miss Geigel and “Santa” Roger were engaged on Valentine’s Day.

Joyce and Roger were married on June 17, 1950, and enjoyed 63 happy years together. They were blessed with, and are survived by their four children, Earl (Mary) Humphrey of Delavan, Roger Timothy Humphrey of Fort Atkinson, Mary Sue (Brian) Friesenhahn of Dallas, Texas, and Randall (Pam) Humphrey of Charlotte, N.C. Joyce is further survived by seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one surviving sister, Shirley Buri of Monroe; brothers-in-law; Gary Humphrey of Lyons, and Bud Humphrey of Lake Geneva; sisters-in-law; Pat Spiegelhoff of Burlington, and Ruth Ann Hadinger of Salt Lake City, Utah; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to beginning her teaching career in Williams Bay, Joyce taught at Wilmot High School in Wilmot, The Roseman School on the UW Whitewater Campus, and Jefferson East Elementary School in Jefferson.

A memorial visitation and funeral service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson, with a luncheon to follow. Times will be announced and published at a later date.

If desired, memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Fort Atkinson.

The family wishes to extend their most heart-felt thanks to the caring staff at Alden Estates of Jefferson, the thoughtful members of Circle 7 of the First United Methodist Church, of which Joyce was a member, and the exceptional staff of Rainbow Hospice Care, Inc.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. Well-wishers may visit www.DunlapMemorialHome.com.