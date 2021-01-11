Judith Ann (Judy) Donnely passed away on Jan. 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Judy was born Nov. 26, 1942, to Arthur “Pat” and Roselle (nee Prott) Lehsten. She attended St. Mary Grade School and graduated from St. Mary High School in 1960. She was a member of St. Mary Parish in Burlington all her life. She worked as a Secretary at Wisconsin Southern Center for 52 years. She was an avid animal lover. Her dogs always provided much joy in her life.

Judy married Thomas Donnelly on Nov. 27, 1971, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Thomas preceded Judy in death on Nov.15, 1996.

Judy’s Catholic faith was a very important part of her life. She was very active in her parish and the following organizations as long as her health permitted including Secretary of St. Mary Human Concerns Committee, Minister of the Sick, St. Mary Adoration Prayer Hour, Pro-Life Committee, telephone calls to the parishioners to remind them of their turn to prepare meals for Love, Inc., Daughters of Isabella, Carmelite Lay Organization and she was a member of Wisconsin Southern Lakes Serra Club.

Judy is survived by sister-in-law Carol Lehsten; niece Lynn Grieve; nephew, John (Sue) Lehsten; great-nephew Darren (Paige); great nieces, Stephanie, Lauren, Megan and Shelby; great-great niece Piper; aunt Beatrice Regner; sisters-in-law, Jane Daly, Sister Patricia Donnelly (Notre Dame de Mur), Judy Tremel; brother-in-law Joseph Donnelly and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother James Lehsten, nephew Garrett Grieve, parents-in-law Richard and Mary Donnelly; and brothers-in-law, Richard Donnelly, James Donnelly, Ernest Daly and Chuck Tremel.

The family would like to thank Father Jim Volkert, Debbie Fuchs, Lori Wilson, Jerry Liesemeyer, Meg Regner, Mary Regner, Dick and Teri Miller, Don Uhen, Shirley Tenwinkel and all the other people and Ministers of the Sick who shared and helped in Judy’s life.

Also many thanks to the staff at Pinebrook Pointe for Judy’s care for the last several years, the Bay of Burlington and St. Luke’s Hospital MRICU for their care of Judy in her final days and assisting the family in virtual prayer meetings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to St. Mary Church, Catholic Central High School or Love, Inc.

Visitation for Judy will be held Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery.

Masks are required at the funeral home and church, and social distancing must be maintained.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.