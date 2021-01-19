Judith “Judy” Stock, 79, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center of Milwaukee.

A celebration of Judy’s life will take place on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Integrity Celebration Center in Burlington. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. Memorial Service after which Judy will be laid to rest at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery in Waterford.

For full obituary or online condolences, visit www.integrityfunerals.net

Services Entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services.