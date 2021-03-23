Karen J. Thuemmler, 73, of Racine, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Karen was born in Burlington on April 19, 1947, to Raymond and Blanche (nee Baumgartner) Petersen. Her early life was spent in Burlington, where she graduated from Burlington High School. On Oct. 9, 1971 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington, she was united in marriage to Steven “Mr. Howie” Thuemmler. Following marriage, they continued to reside in Burlington. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2015.

Karen worked as a palletizer for Foster Forbes. She was a former member of Plymouth Congregational Church. She liked listening to music, especially Kenny Rogers and Neil Diamond, and enjoyed a Culver’s Rueben sandwich with fries and a chocolate shake. She loved caring for and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and her brothers and sisters and always looked forward to family get togethers.

Karen is survived by her children, Jeff (Jen) Thuemmler of Colgate, Stevie Thuemmler of Racine and Jeremy (Jamie) Thuemmler of Hartford; grandchildren, Reilly, Brody, Gwenyth and Colton; sisters, Debbie Pieters and Pam (Chief) Peterson; sister-in-law, Karen Petersen; brother-in-law, Jerry Weiler; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Bob Petersen and sisters, Judy (Harv) Leighton and Chris Weiler.

The family would like to thank Bobby and staff at Prospect Heights and the staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Alliance of Mental Illness at www.namiracineco.org.

Services for Karen will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required at the funeral home and social distancing must be maintained.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.