Katherine Mary Effertz, 79, of Chetek, died Dec. 20, 2020 at Sacred Heart hospital in Eau Claire from complications related to COVID-19.

Katherine was born in Minneapolis, and raised in Turtle Lake and Cumberland. She graduated from CHS in 1962, UW-LaCrosse in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education; and received a Masters Degree from St. Catherine University. She taught elementary Physical Education at Waller School in the Burlington School District for 33 years. After retirement she lived in Elkhorn where she pursued and enjoyed many activities and hobbies including home decorating and remodeling, crafting, helping and visiting her family and friends, traveling, volunteering, the Green Bay Packers, Bona Casa food, and viewing on-line air photos of Cumberland.

Katherine is survived by brother Eugene (Belinda) Effertz of Rice Lake; half-brother Mark Picozzi of Cumberland; half-sister Maureen (Mark) Jirsa of Maplewood, Minn.; stepsisters Nancy (Picozzi) Campi of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Phyllis (Picozzi) Ballus of West Allis; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Lawrence Effertz; mother Frances Picozzi, and step-dad Anthony Picozzi.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at the Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland. Well-wishers may visit www.skinnerfh.com.