Kathleen S. Stiewe, 77, of Waterford, passed away at Waterford Senior Living on Jan. 7, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 23, 1943 to the late Glenn and Josephine Morrical.

Kathleen will be dearly missed by her sons Howard (Joanie) Stiewe and Sean (Kathleen) Stiewe; her grandchildren Tiffany, Michael, Zachary, and Mackenzie Stiewe; as well as siblings Linda (Bill) Scott, Dean (Tina) Morrical; many nieces and nephews; and her sisters -in-law Carol, Marian, and Francis Morrical.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband Howard J. Stiewe Sr. and her siblings Gwen (Andy) Swoverland, William, John, Daniel, Glenn, and Marvin Morrical.

A celebration of Kathleen’s life will take place on Jan. 30, 2021 at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive in Burlington. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. with a noon Memorial Service followed by a luncheon.

Services entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.