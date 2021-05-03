Kyle James Coy, 41, of Florence, passed on April 23, 2021.

Kyle was born on March 20, 1980 in Iron Mountain, Mich. He was the son of Keith (Pam Counter) Coy and Jill (nee Winkler) (Guy) Busch. He was raised in Burlington through his grade school years and moved to Florence, for his high school years, graduating in 2000.

Kyle was a warrior who fought a long, hard battle his whole life with Cystic Fibrosis, and today he lost that battle. He was such a loving man, working many jobs over the years and learning the concrete trade from his dad.

Kyle was an artist who enjoyed woodworking, painting, and drawing. He was a loving man and was kind to animals and people.

Kyle leaves behind step-brothers, Jeremy Busch and Matt (Sarah) Busch; step-sister, Lynn Busch; a “brother” Ty Counter (Angela, Cade and Mia) and a “sister” Jeny Shanoski (Dan, Tristen and Ryan); along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Kyle was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oliver and Jean Winkler, Nina Iverson, and Dan Coy; and his uncle, Chris Winkler.

A Burial Service will be held on Saturday, June 12 at St. Charles Cemetery at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kyle’s memory can be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation online at www.unicefusa.org.

