Lee Edward Vos, 59, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., passed away on Jan. 24, 2021. He was a loving husband, father of five children and grandfather of twelve grandchildren.

Lee was born in Burlington and later moved to Florida but held onto his true Wisconsin roots by being a lifelong Packer fan. He worked in various construction jobs throughout his life. Anyone that had the pleasure of working with Lee knew that he was a perfectionist at any job he performed. This earned the respect of all who worked with him. He always stepped up to any challenge with the utmost confidence.

Anyone that knew Lee quickly was enamored by his personality and willingness to help others. To know his was to be his friend. This made it easy for people to gravitate towards him. His smile and sarcastic sense of humor lit up a room and usually made him the life of the party. He loved to converse and tell stories (long stories at that) with friends while enjoying a beer with them. His positive attitude radiated to everyone. He never liked to complain about hardships in his own life. His family was priority and he strove to be a good husband, father, grandfather, brother and all around good person, which he accomplished to the greatest extent.

Lee is survived by his wife, Julie Vos; children, Christopher Vos, Cassandra Faulkner, Darrell Faulkner and Kristina Faulkner; his twelve grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as “Gi-Gi Pa”; his brothers and sisters, Jim Vos, Doris Uhlenhake, Dennis Vos, Darlene Koldeway and Albert Vos; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Martha Wisniewski whom he admired like his own mother.

Lee was preceded in death by his son Bryan Vos, his parents Herschel and Bernice Vos, his brother Stanley Vos and sister Karen Vos.

A celebration of life will be held at a date and time to be announced.