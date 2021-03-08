LeRoy Donald Schneider, 85, of Burlington, passed away on Friday, Feb 26, 2021.

Lee was born Aug. 1, 1935 in a home on Origen Street in Burlington, to Raymond L. and Rosella G. (nee Sobbe) Schneider. He was a lifelong resident of Burlington. On Sept. 1, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Vernetta (nee Vos) at St. Charles Catholic Church.

From age 13 to 17, Lee worked at Rose’s Bakery, learning a skill, which he later carried into the Army. At the age of 20, he worked at Spring Brook Feed Company. He was drafted into the Army from 1958 to 1960, where he served in Butzbach, Germany living in the military housing with Vernetta. There he was a baker and on the swim team. In 1966, the family moved to the farm on Bieneman Rd., initially raising cattle, pigs and hundreds of chickens, selling eggs to local commercial vendors.

After serving in the Army, he resumed employment at Spring Brook Feed Co and in the 1970’s he became co-owner. Later he opened Spring Brook Sports. In the 1990’s he sold the business and worked for Reineman’s Sporting Goods, retiring in 2014.

Lee was an avid hunter and fisherman his entire life. He was the co-founder of Big Foot Archers in Lake Geneva and co-founder of Buck Trail Archers in Burlington. He was always willing to help fellow archers to master the sport. Back “in the day” he played on the men’s softball and bowling leagues.

Lee and Vernetta hardly ever missed a sporting event of their children or grandchildren. Always front and center, cheering them on. The family has countless treasured memories of family times up at “The Land” and family vacations together.

For many years, every single morning, he looked forward to meeting “the guys” for coffee, going way back to The Badger, Pot-O-Gold, JJ’s Donuts, Lucky Star and Town Fryer.

Lee’s personal pride and joy, other than his family, was his famous “Man Cave”. He gathered so many interesting items throughout the years. If you happened to stop by to visit him, you didn’t leave without being invited in to see it.

Lee always had a smile and could easily strike up a conversation with anyone. He was a man who didn’t have to try to gain friendship or love, IT JUST HAPPENED, over and over again. He had an automatic bond of some sort with everyone he met.

Lee is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Mike) Lewandowski; son, Blane (Jackie) Schneider; grandchildren, Joe (Jessica Ciatti) Lewandowski, Keena (Justin) Vos and Britte (Matt) Ehlen; great grandchildren, Brooke and Lainey Vos; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen and Richard Thate; nieces, Kendra Manning and Karlie Thate; and nephew, Robert Thate. He was preceded in death by his loving wife and soulmate, Vernetta and nephew, Rusty Thate.

The family would like to thank the Burlington Rescue Squad, Burlington Memorial Hospital floor nurses, Catie and Kate for their special care and the Aurora Hospice team for making his journey peaceful.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Charles Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 12 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church. Burial in St. Charles Cemetery will follow service.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.