Lettie Jo Umnus, 86, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on June 20, 1934, she was the daughter of Edward and Lucille (nee David) Martin. Her early life was spent in Burlington, where she graduated from Catholic Central High School. On October 6, 1956 at St. Charles Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Gus Umnus. She was a lifelong resident of Burlington.

Lettie worked as a grocery clerk for Spiegelhoff’s and a punch press operator for Lavelle for 20 years. She enjoyed camping, being outdoors and feeding the ducks. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was very family oriented.

Lettie is survived by her husband, Gus; children, Barb (Dan) Zelenski, Kim (Gary) Foat and Chris (Fiancé Scott Hess) Kelly; grandchildren, Ryan (Kristin) Zelenski, Jennifer (Ken) DeGroot, Jeff Foat, Shannon Foat, Nick (Erin) Kelly and Austin (Fiancé Mallory Epping) Kelly; great-grandchildren, Landon DeGroot, Riley and Ethan Zelenski and Rosie and Waylon Kelly; and siblings, David, Jim, Tom and Jerry Martin, Lois Spiegelhoff and Jean Kerkman. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Don, Richard, Jack and Bill Martin and Mary Uhlenhake.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Burlington Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital, especially Shannon Foat, BSN, RN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

A private family service will be held for Lettie.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

