Lloyd David “Fritz” Bucholtz, 95, of Waterford, passed away at his residence on Feb. 19, 2021.

Fritz was born to Martin and Gertrude (nee Johnson) Bucholtz in Waterford on Feb. 11, 1926. He graduated from Waterford Union High School and worked on the family farm. He met the love of his life Lois Irene Matchett. They married on April 20, 1946 at Norway Lutheran Church in the Town of Norway. They were married over 60 years and raised their children on the family farm.

Fritz loved everything about the dairy farm industry, county fairs, tractor pulls and attending his church on Sundays. He also enjoyed high school sporting events, watching NASCAR and the Green Bay Packers as well as other Wisconsin professional sports. During the day he loved to watch “The Andy Griffith Show” or other old-time television programs.

Fritz loved his wife’s cooking but after she passed, he found that he also loved his granddaughter Amy’s cooking, which was very similar to Lois’, especially her chili. He would always say thanks to Amy for the food and loving care.

Fritz had a large family and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew him and will forever be in their prayers.

