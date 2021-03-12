Lois J. Hahn, 87, of East Troy, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.

Lois was born in Racine on April 18, 1933, to Nicholas and Grace (nee Thornton) Harig. Her early life was spent in Racine, where she graduated from high school. During that time, she played the accordion and gave lessons. She especially enjoyed playing for the Racine Belles, the original team of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

In her early twenties, Lois was interested in ballroom dancing so she took dance lessons at Arthur Murray Dance Studio and that is where she met the love of her life, Al. On March 26, 1955 in Racine, she was united in marriage to Albert “Al” Hahn. Following marriage, they lived in Union Grove before moving to Burlington and then to the family dairy farm in 1972. Al and Lois enjoyed dancing for many years, especially polka dancing.

Lois was a homemaker and enjoyed rural living on the farm with her family. She was a previous member of St. James United Methodist Church in East Troy and currently a member of Plymouth Congregational Church in Burlington. She was in a bowling league with her husband for ten years. She belonged to the homemaker’s club and enjoyed crafts, sewing, and cooking. She raised a large garden and canned many vegetables. She wrote her own book of poems and published it in 1990.

Lois is survived by her husband, Albert; children, Katherine (John) Hensel, Amy Hahn and Lori Hahn; grandchildren, Nancy, Ryan (Heather), Steve, Sarah and Emma (Bud); great-grandchildren, Lukas, Riley, Madison, Chase, Adrienne, Aubrey, Mikayla, Aiden, Izik and Ely; sisters-in-law, Millie Spindler, Janice Hahn, Pat Hahn, Ruby (Jim) Potter, Gloria Powell, and Clare; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Carl, five sisters-in-law and six brothers-in-law.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sage Meadow Assisted Living Memory Care Facility and Dr. Schneider for their care and support. A special thank you also to her immediate family for their care, patience and understanding.

Services for Lois will be held Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Thomas Sherbrook officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required at the funeral home and social distancing must be maintained. Burial will take place at German Settlement Cemetery in Spring Prairie.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.