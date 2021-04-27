Mardell “Marti” M. Fuller, 83, of Burlington, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.

Marti was born in Racine County on Aug. 15, 1937 in the family farmhouse, to Leslie and Ruth (nee Higgins) Voge. Her early life was spent in Ives Grove, where she graduated from Ives Grove Grade School and Union Grove High School. On Nov. 12, 1955, she was united in marriage to Donald Bauer. He preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 1988. On Feb. 5, 2000, she was united in marriage to Wayne Fuller. He preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2019.

Marti was an office manager for Meadow Brook Country Club and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. In her younger years, she worked as a model for JC Penney. She loved to golf, polka, cook, bake and keep a clean house. She was a great cook and known for the best Thanksgiving dinners, along with her chocolate chip cookies and pies. She also enjoyed playing the piano and organ, sewing and gardening. She also loved spending time at her winter home in Florida.

Marti is survived by her children, Jacquelyn (Stuart) Diehn, Patricia (Jimmy Dale) Rogers, Marilyn (Ronald) Martin, Todd Fuller and Luann (Greg) Christensen; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Joanne and Rita; and a brother, Karl. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brothers, Gordon and Glen (Jeanette); and sister, Viola.

The family would like to extend a warm thank you to her caregiver Gerlee Sampil and the entire staff at Aurora at Home Hospice.

Memorials are suggested to be made to St. Thomas Catholic Church or Browns Lake Aquaducks, as she always loved that her family was part of the Aquaducks.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. before the service begins. Burial will immediately follow at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family.