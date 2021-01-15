Margaret “Marge” M. Colano, 84, of Waterford, passed away at home with family by her side on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

Margaret was born in Chicago on Nov. 25, 1936, to Walter and Margaret (nee Karnatz) Kutz. Her early life was spent in Skokie, Ill. where she graduated from Niles High School. On Jan. 8, 1955 in Skokie, she was united in marriage to Vito Colano. Following marriage, they resided in Des Plaines, Ill. In 1965, they moved to Burlington, and then moved to Waterford in 1990. Her loving husband Vito preceded her in death on Jan. 11, 2019.

Margaret and Vito were owners of Red Barn Ceramics where Margaret was an artist and taught classes. She was a member of First Congregational Church in Rochester, belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary, Eastern Star OES and Rochester Historical Society. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting and was an excellent cook. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

Margaret is survived by her son, Richard Vito Colano; daughter, Linda “Lola” Colano; grandsons, Vito Anthony Colano and Vincent Richard Colano; daughter-in-law, Carrie Frances Colano; sister-in-law, Grace Perkins; and niece, Susan (Jeff) Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Margaret Kutz, beloved husband Vito Colano and brother-in-law, Ralph Colano.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 20 Waterford or the Foundation for Fighting Blindness.

Services for Margaret will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rochester Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. If you don’t feel comfortable attending the visitation and service due to the pandemic, please feel free to join the family in the funeral procession to the cemetery for an outdoor committal service. Please meet at the funeral home at 11:45 a.m. A celebration of Margaret’s life will take place in the summer and all are invited – date pending.

