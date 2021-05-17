Margarette E. (nee Huber) Pischke, 87, of Burlington passed away on May 15, 2021.

She was the loving wife of the late David Pischke for 67 years; and the dear mother of Jacqueline Schroeder, the late Peggy Young, David (Vera) Pischke, Jr., Julie (Eugene) Johnson, and Joy LaRussa (Rudy Wegner). She is further survived by 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one great great grandchild, three sisters, and one brother.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 22, at Melrose United Methodist Church, 101 W. Douglas in Melrose, from 1 until 2 p.m. followed by service at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Melrose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association are appreciated.

Hartson Funeral Home is serving the family.