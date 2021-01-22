Mary A. Ahler, 83, of Kiva, Mich. and formerly of Rochester, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at her home under the loving care of her family and North Woods Home Hospice.

Mary was born on Nov. 15, 1937 in Escanaba, Mich. to the late Stephen and Corinne (LaPorte) LaChance. She grew up in Perkins, Mich. and graduated from Perkins High School. She lived in Milwaukee for many years and worked as a foreman for Edstrom Industries in Waterford. She had also worked as a CNA, caring for residents at a nursing home. Mary married Charles Ahler on Aug. 21, 1982. After retirement, they moved back to U.P.

Mary was a talented seamstress who made clothing, placemats, blankets, bunnies, and teddy bears that she enjoyed selling at craft shows. She was also an antique collector who loved to buy and sell the treasures she could find. She and Charlie enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends, hunting for antiques, and trap shooting where they earned the first place trophy in their couples’ league. Throughout their marriage, Mary and Charlie had a special love and respect for each other that they were never afraid to show, with the simple sign of love, holding each other’s hand.

“Across the years I will walk with you in deep green forests or shores of sand and when our time on Earth is through in heaven too, you will have my hand.”

Mary is survived by her husband Charles Ahler of Kiva; daughters, Carla (Gary) Selph of Waukegan, Ill. and Corinne Adams of Albertville, Ala.; sons Steve Powers of Albertville, Ala. and Thomas (Linda) Powers of Racine; stepsons Greg Ahler of Ironwood, Mich. and Steve Ahler of Tomahawk; eighteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and siblings, Peter LaChance of Trenary, Mich., Annette LaChance of Grand Rapids, Mich., Rose Anderson of St. Nicholas, Mich., and Theresa Fleury of Escanaba, Mich.

No public services are scheduled at this time.

Bowerman Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.bowermanfuneralhome.net.