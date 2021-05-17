Mary Lerrie McDonald, 99, of Burlington, passed away May 8, 2021 with her loving family by her side.

Mary was born to Elmer A. and Ella (nee Brown) Grubb on Aug. 3, 1921 in Mt. Pleasant, Mich. She was educated in Mt. Pleasant and met the love of her life, Ward H. McDonald, in high school. They were married in Mt. Pleasant, Mich., in 1939. The young couple later moved to Burlington and bought a camper dealership, “Quality Campers”, in the mid to late 60’s which they ran until they sold it in the early to mid 80’s. Mary enjoyed needlepoint and traveling and of course camping with her family.

Mary is survived by four children, six siblings, 13 grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Private burial took place at Quaker Cemetery in Lyons.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.