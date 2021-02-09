Myrna Jane Kruse, 83, of Waterford, went to be with her Lord and be reunited with her husband on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Myrna was born in Marble Falls, Texas on Jan. 25, 1938 to Sherman and Enola (nee Gibson) Wall and lived at Double Horn for the first six years of her life. Her family moved to Marble Falls to live and she graduated from Marble Falls High School in 1955. She lived and worked in Austin for two years, before moving to San Antonio to work. That is where she met her husband while he was in the military there. They were married on May 3, 1958 in Texas and she moved with him to Wisconsin to live in April 1959. She has been a resident of Wisconsin ever since. They lived in LaGrange for four years then lived in Brighton for 45 years. Myrna has been a resident of Waterford for the last 12 years.

Myrna’s first winter in Wisconsin was the snowiest winter on record until in her later years after they had spent their retirement years in winter in the Valley of Texas two years, then in Apache Junction, Ariz. They had to stay in Wisconsin for winters again starting in 2007-2008, which the next two winters were the snowiest on record.

Jane, as she was known to everyone, is survived by her three sons and their wives, Michael (Karol) Kruse, Kenneth (Margy) Kruse and Gary (Jackie) Kruse; four grandchildren, Brent (Kendra) Davis, Jason (Christina) Kruse, Corissa Kruse, and Leslie (Josh Delzer) Woodard; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Landon and Liam; a sister, Barbara Stapp Crochet and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother that died in infancy, sister Billie (Seb) Hall and brother-in-law Cal Crochet.

Myrna loved to hunt and fish with her dad. She and her husband did a lot of camping and traveling. Her biggest enjoyment in life was having and raising her sons, then getting to enjoy her grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching football, traveling south for the winter, reading, watching Wheel of Fortune and spending time with family.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Aurora at Home Hospice along with Dr. Twardy and her staff for their care and compassion during this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Little Prairie Cemetery Assoc. for the upkeep of the cemetery.

Services for Myrna will be held Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Face masks are required at the funeral home and social distancing must be maintained. Burial will take place at Little Prairie Cemetery on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at noon.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.